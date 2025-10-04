Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. $FSEA

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

FSEA stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.18.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

