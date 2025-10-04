iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,417 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.45 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

