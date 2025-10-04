Ascent Group LLC Purchases 33,284 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of MGC opened at $245.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $246.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

