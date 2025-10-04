Barrett & Company Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $LDP

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDP. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 160.5% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $143,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $21.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

