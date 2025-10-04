Xylem Inc. $XYL Position Raised by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.