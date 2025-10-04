Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after buying an additional 6,059,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,322,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,272 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $44.24 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

