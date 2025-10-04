56,053 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,117.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 340,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 332,850 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,356,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of KDP opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,512 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

