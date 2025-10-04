442 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $67.56 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

