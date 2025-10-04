Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

