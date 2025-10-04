465 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.