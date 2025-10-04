Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Upgraded by Fox Advisors to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fox Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

CART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. Maplebear has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,141,071.10. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,986,367 shares of company stock valued at $238,211,261 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after acquiring an additional 546,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,559 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 10.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,226,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,505,000 after acquiring an additional 482,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maplebear by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,101,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Maplebear by 93.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.