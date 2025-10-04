Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BTT opened at $22.47 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

