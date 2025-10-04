Traders Purchase High Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 735,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 566,588 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Intel Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,579,378,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $38.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

