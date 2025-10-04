89BIO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,218 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the average volume of 2,128 put options.

89BIO Trading Up 0.1%

89BIO stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19. 89BIO has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of 89BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of 89BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89BIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

In other 89BIO news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of 89BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in 89BIO by 25.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in 89BIO by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in 89BIO by 2.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in 89BIO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in 89BIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

About 89BIO

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

