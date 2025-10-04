Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $778.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $782.18 and a 200-day moving average of $814.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.65.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

