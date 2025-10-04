6,143 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 242.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Western Digital by 91.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

