PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Strong-Buy Rating

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PJT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.25.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE PJT opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 18,294.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 81,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

