Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 19,635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

