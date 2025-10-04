Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 206 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $67.67 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

