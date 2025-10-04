Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

