Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 26,200 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 627,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Carlyle Group comprises about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $32,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Carlyle Group by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

