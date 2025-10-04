Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 179,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,932,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

