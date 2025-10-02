Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 15,907 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $8,984,912 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

