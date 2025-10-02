Trivium Point Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 831,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 143,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 180,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

