RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:RTX opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $168.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.