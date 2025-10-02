Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HP by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $6,359,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2,669.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

