DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Holdings Raised by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DD opened at $78.23 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

