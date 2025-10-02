Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Aon plc $AON

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $359.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.39.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

