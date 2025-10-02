Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Rumble Inc. $RUM

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Rumble by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rumble by 28,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rumble by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rumble by 8,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 711.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 97.99% and a negative net margin of 289.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

