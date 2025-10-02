Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.58.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.