Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SOXX stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.58.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
