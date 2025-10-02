Trivium Point Advisory LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $230.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.48. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $11,148,356.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,645.32. This trade represents a 57.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,579,829 shares of company stock valued at $358,117,551. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

