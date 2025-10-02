Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $171.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

