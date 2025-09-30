Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.5714.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $299.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average of $256.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $322.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

