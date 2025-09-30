Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.5714.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $299.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average of $256.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $322.36.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
