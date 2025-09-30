Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF $TPLC Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

