Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Target Price at $2,291.17

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,291.1667.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,797.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,940.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,888.77. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.