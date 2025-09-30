Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 62,747 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after buying an additional 1,860,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,772,000 after buying an additional 1,391,985 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
