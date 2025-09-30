Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.4867.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nomura Securities cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AS opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.30. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

