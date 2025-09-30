Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.3%

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

