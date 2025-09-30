Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 3,762 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 65,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

