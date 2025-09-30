Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 222 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 860.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,808 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.48 and a 200 day moving average of $213.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

