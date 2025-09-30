Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 192,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

