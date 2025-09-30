Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,430,000 after buying an additional 138,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $803.06 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $825.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

