Humana Inc. $HUM Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Humana by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Humana by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,101,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HUM stock opened at $255.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.43. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $324.38.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.