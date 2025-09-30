Q3 EPS Estimate for Consolidated Water Raised by Analyst

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.24%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.58. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 35.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $158,579.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350. This trade represents a 82.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

