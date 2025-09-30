Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Position Raised by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

