Critical Contrast: Pearson (NYSE:PSO) versus Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Pearson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pearson 0 1 1 1 3.00

Pearson has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pearson is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pearson $3.52 billion 2.58 $554.61 million $0.94 14.97

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Pearson”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 61.85, meaning that its share price is 6,085% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearson has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Pearson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Pearson N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Pearson shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pearson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pearson beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

