What is William Blair’s Estimate for Harrow FY2025 Earnings?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 29th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Harrow alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harrow in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Harrow from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Harrow has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 2,401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 27.4% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 6.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.