Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,329 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFGR opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

