Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. $HIO Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,361,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 168,202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 481.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 768,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%.

In related news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.