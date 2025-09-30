Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

